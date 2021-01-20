Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Extra Space Storage worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,850,975.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,751,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,627 shares of company stock worth $3,233,973. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Shares of EXR traded up $2.40 on Wednesday, reaching $114.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.61 and a 200 day moving average of $109.03. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $121.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

