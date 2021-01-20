Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 260.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,854,000 after buying an additional 376,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 333.1% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 409,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,218,000 after buying an additional 314,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $3.02 on Wednesday, reaching $159.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,249. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

