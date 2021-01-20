Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 3,502 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.09. 23,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,766. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

