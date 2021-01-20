Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 159,013 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the average volume of 72,278 call options.

Shares of AMC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.86. 2,056,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,154,211. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $618.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,043,474 shares of company stock worth $23,346,942. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

