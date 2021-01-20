Stipend Market Capitalization Tops $287,243.11 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 94.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Stipend has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $287,243.11 and approximately $392.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,662.25 or 1.00234199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.39 or 0.00339455 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.94 or 0.00598415 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00167865 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 7,904.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00069738 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002057 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00029148 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

