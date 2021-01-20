Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Sells 395 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for about 0.6% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after purchasing an additional 628,922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 13.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $536,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Aflac by 70.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 297,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Aflac by 27.9% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 45,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $303,749.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 58,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,264. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.