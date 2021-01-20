Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 680 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 10,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $311.66. 253,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,988. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.93 and its 200 day moving average is $293.34. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $312.27.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.