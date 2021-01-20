Stewardship Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,681 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,611,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,787,000 after buying an additional 221,029 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 346,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 48,888 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 18,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,563 shares. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53.

