Stewardship Advisors LLC Buys 3,337 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,224,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,714,000 after purchasing an additional 115,059 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 37,437 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 333.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 33,412 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 111,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,834 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

