Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Bought by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOO traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,358. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $342.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. 140166 raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.09.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

