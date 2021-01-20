Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.07 Million

Analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will report $249.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.10 million. Sterling Bancorp posted sales of $264.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $991.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $988.16 million to $992.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $984.50 million, with estimates ranging from $970.77 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $246.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.65 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of STL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,712. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,699,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 584.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77,917 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 39,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

