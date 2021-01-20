Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the December 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCM. Raymond James upped their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of SCM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,021. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

