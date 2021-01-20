Stealth Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,058.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Stealth token can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $10,058.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001571 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000545 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000432 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00024577 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,312,573 tokens. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

