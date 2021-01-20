StatSure Diagnostic Systems (OTCMKTS:SSUR) Trading 92.6% Higher

Shares of StatSure Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SSUR) traded up 92.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.14. 20,004 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 8,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07.

StatSure Diagnostic Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSUR)

StatSure Diagnostic Systems, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets rapid in-vitro assays for use in the detection of infectious diseases and other conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers SURE CHECK HIV 1/2 and Clearview Complete HIV 1/ 2 tests, which are single-use diagnostic tests for visual detection of antibodies to HIV 1 and HIV 2.

