State Street (NYSE:STT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS.

STT stock opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average is $67.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $82.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

