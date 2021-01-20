State Street (NYSE:STT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share.

Shares of STT stock opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average is $67.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $82.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

