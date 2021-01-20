State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,744 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,703 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFS. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFS opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

