State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter worth $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 833.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of AGCO by 459.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

In other news, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $10,518,155.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,822,290.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $186,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $115.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.16 and its 200 day moving average is $81.97. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $118.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

