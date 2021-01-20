State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 456 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at about $2,002,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $7,315,701.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,904,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $175,058.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,794 shares in the company, valued at $350,619.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $134.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $134.86. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

