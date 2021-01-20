State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 13,142 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,142 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Ferro worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ferro by 732.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Ferro during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferro by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ferro during the third quarter valued at about $253,000.

Get Ferro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.