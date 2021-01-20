State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $960,000 in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CEO V Lance Mitchell purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $492,690.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $492,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $76,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,362. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

REYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

