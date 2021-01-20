State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $981,000 Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Ultra Clean worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,853,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 219,505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,518,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,634,000 after purchasing an additional 120,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,433,000 after purchasing an additional 71,166 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $226,064.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,556 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.