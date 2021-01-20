State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $972,000 Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Encore Wire worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Encore Wire by 202.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

WIRE opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.85. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WIRE shares. Sidoti raised their price objective on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Encore Wire from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.