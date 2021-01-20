State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,854 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.11% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1,694.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,476,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 3,282,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 14.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,427,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after buying an additional 436,491 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 70.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 849,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 350,686 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 176.7% in the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 415,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,576,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 247,820 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $936.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

