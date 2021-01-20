StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,376,100 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 4,091,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 462.5 days.

OTCMKTS SRHBF opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. StarHub has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.07.

Get StarHub alerts:

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for consumers and enterprises in Singapore. The company operates in three segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, and High Security Assurance Product. It offers a range of services, including mobile; pay TV; broadband; telco services for enterprises comprising mobility, Internet connectivity, and SD-WAN and cloud connect solutions; and information and communication technologies solutions; Internet of Things, data analytics, and robotics services.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.