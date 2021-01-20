StarDEX (XSTAR) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. StarDEX has a total market cap of $214,253.01 and $2,680.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StarDEX has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One StarDEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00057391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.11 or 0.00513636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00041310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,297.42 or 0.03805526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00013463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016123 BTC.

About StarDEX

StarDEX (XSTAR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,011 tokens. StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve . The official website for StarDEX is stardex.io

StarDEX Token Trading

StarDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

