Starboard Value Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVACU) Trading 1.5% Higher

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.06. 70,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 153,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,565,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,050,000.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

