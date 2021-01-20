Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK) Shares Up 9.3%

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) shares shot up 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $34.42. 3,390,356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 5,031,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition stock. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Investment House LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Star Peak Energy Transition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

