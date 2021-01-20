Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Short Interest Down 15.7% in December

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 243,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

NYSE SMP traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,897. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $947.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $343.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 550 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $25,470.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,129.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $252,612.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,711.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,885 shares of company stock worth $427,963. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth $8,537,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 119.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after buying an additional 159,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 134.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 116,840 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.2% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,698,000 after buying an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth $2,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.