Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

SAGKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Stagecoach Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of SAGKF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. Stagecoach Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

