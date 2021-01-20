STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 32.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

STAG traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.71. 737,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,668. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

