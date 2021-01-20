Stack Financial Management Inc Has $33.44 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,301 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for 2.9% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $33,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,074. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $75.05. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

