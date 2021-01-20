StableXSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.67 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $52,493.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StableXSwap has traded 118% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StableXSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,797.46 or 0.99784409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00024856 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00012689 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000214 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000210 BTC.

StableXSwap Token Profile

STAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 tokens. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

StableXSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

