STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of STAA stock opened at $89.48 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $92.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.97 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $396,671.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,407.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,781 shares of company stock worth $8,529,266. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.