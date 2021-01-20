SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 20th.

SSEZY stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. SSE has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $21.99.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

