SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company's operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB's quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It's also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden."

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSAAY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Danske cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

SSAAY remained flat at $$1.87 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.25.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. On average, research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

