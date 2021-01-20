SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) (CVE:SQD) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.29

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) (CVE:SQD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 174220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.27 million and a PE ratio of -8.06.

About SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) (CVE:SQD)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. It offers a range of multiplexed products and services, including detecting and quantifying proteins, antibodies, and DNA. The company provides sqidworks, a workhorse system that enables to load plates and get report; sqidlite, a benchtop system, which allows processing one plate per run; and sqid-X that accesses various multiplexing power of Ig_plex technology with its semi-automated system.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.