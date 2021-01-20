SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.07

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.07 and last traded at $58.33, with a volume of 77 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPXC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $7,237,973.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 28.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 101.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 45,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 16.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

