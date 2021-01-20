SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of SPS Commerce worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of SPSC traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.31. 321,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,532. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 97.62, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.60. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,387.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.