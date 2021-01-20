Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

SPT stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.51. The company had a trading volume of 32,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,103. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -40.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,019,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $29,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,507.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,741,065 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth $480,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2,861.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after buying an additional 1,115,314 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 111.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

