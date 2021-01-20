Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Position Raised by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

