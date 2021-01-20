Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Update

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 187,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,401.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Insiders have bought 24,903 shares of company stock worth $240,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 53,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 527,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Spok by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.16. 57,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,673. Spok has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $231.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.50 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

