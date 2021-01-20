Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,503 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,930 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for approximately 1.3% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Splunk worth $173,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $98,388,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.96. 2,196,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,663. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,707 shares of company stock worth $5,950,849 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

