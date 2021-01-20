Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after buying an additional 1,866,181 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after buying an additional 544,091 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 673.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 552,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 481,416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Targa Resources by 275.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 647,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 474,599 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Targa Resources by 1,756.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 423,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 400,510 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

