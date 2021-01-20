Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 2,100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.39 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.40. The company has a market cap of $405.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.