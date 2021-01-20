Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 11,000 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 100,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INN stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a market cap of $936.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

