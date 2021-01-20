Spirit of America Management Corp NY Reduces Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $162.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,454. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.68 and a 200-day moving average of $156.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.