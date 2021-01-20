Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

BEPC traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,776. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average is $66.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.868 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

