Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 2,200 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 220.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $160,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,988 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,611,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $57,308,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,983,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,757,000 after acquiring an additional 293,712 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

Shares of NEP traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $82.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,912. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -57.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

