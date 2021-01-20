Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $563,000 Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 111.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Raymond James raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

In related news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NNN remained flat at $$39.26 during trading on Tuesday. 968,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,470. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.